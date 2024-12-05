Swmg LLC Acquires Shares of 2,017 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $392.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $278.45 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

