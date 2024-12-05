SWAN Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,110,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,012,000 after buying an additional 68,410 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 91,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,442 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15,638.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock opened at $64.28 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $65.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.