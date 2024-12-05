Susquehanna Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

SentinelOne Stock Down 9.9 %

NYSE S traded down $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 5,138,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,844. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,149,268.40. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

