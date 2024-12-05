Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.02 and last traded at $39.02. 111,643,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 83,430,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

