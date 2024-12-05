Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.67, but opened at $20.49. Super Hi International shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 15,159 shares trading hands.

Super Hi International Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Super Hi International during the third quarter worth about $658,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.