Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.95 and last traded at $31.00. 478,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 781,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.
GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 123,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 629,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 72,437 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
