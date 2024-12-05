StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

