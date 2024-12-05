Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $369,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $157.54 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

