Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,279,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 2.23% of Stifel Financial worth $214,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 404,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 21.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stifel Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

SF opened at $113.58 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

