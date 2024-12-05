Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $26,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

SF opened at $113.58 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

