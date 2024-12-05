Stifel Financial Corp Has $744.97 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,596,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,484 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $744,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,626,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.67.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

