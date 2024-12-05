Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of QUALCOMM worth $276,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after buying an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after buying an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $163.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $128.95 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.15.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

