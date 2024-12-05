Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 580 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,292,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 420,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,583,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

