Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of COIN opened at $330.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 3.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.71, for a total value of $3,057,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $21,218,413.97. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,644 shares of company stock worth $62,944,656 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.33.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

