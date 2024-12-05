Stevens Capital Management LP Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

