Stephens Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to “Hold”

Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRE. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $675.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Green Plains by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Green Plains by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

