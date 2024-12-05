Stephens Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to “Strong-Buy”

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CRMT opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $37.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $347.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.78 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,065. This represents a 18.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This represents a 105.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 232,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

