Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13. 505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Trading Up 6.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

The firm has a market cap of $838.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

