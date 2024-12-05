State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,788,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,780 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.09% of Union Pacific worth $6,109,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNP opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.60 and a 200-day moving average of $238.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

