State Street Corp Has $8.61 Billion Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.57% of Texas Instruments worth $8,609,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after purchasing an additional 520,073 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,259,000 after purchasing an additional 451,862 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.92. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $154.68 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.