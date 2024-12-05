State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,465,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200,785 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,636,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,356,824. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $243.08 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.98 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $199.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.