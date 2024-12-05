State Street Corp Buys 210,363 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,393,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $549.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.50 and a twelve month high of $552.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,095,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. This represents a 88.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,247 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.