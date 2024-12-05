Stansberry Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 92.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.