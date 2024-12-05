Stansberry Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $438.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $286.60 and a one year high of $481.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

