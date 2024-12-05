Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,830.81. This represents a 51.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,907 shares of company stock worth $25,961,607. 10.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

