Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 906 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 88,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 622,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $252,111,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HD opened at $427.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $320.01 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

