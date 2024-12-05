Stansberry Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182,816 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after acquiring an additional 880,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

GLDM stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

