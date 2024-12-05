Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,108 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,563,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

IIPR stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.23%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

