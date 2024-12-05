Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,047 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 367.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 396,185 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,517 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,057 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

