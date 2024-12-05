STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded at Stephens

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of STAA opened at $25.95 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

