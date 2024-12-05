Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 40,000 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sanofi comprises 3.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

