Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 362,696 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,696 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.27% of Applied Therapeutics worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of APLT opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. William Blair raised shares of Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

