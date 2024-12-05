Sphera Funds Management LTD. Raises Position in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,210 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 5.15% of Skye Bioscience worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $471,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $158,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $10,425,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,949.60. This represents a 79.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kaitlyn Arsenault sold 43,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $215,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,046.58. This trade represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 498,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,713. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skye Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Skye Bioscience Stock Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ:SKYE opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Skye Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

