Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 512,145 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.25% of Compugen worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Compugen by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in Compugen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 151,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 32,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.59. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 million. Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

