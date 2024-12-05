Sphera Funds Management LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $162,954.88. The trade was a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CRGX opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. Research analysts forecast that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRGX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CRGX

CARGO Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.