Sphera Funds Management LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Immatics comprises 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMTX. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 11.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,770 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $321,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $2,404,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.74. Immatics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Immatics Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

