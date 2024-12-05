SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DWX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

