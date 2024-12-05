SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,721,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.21 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

