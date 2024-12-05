SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.75 and traded as high as $138.27. SPDR Global Dow ETF shares last traded at $138.27, with a volume of 7,941 shares traded.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.