Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 74865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

