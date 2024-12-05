SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 88,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 55,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

