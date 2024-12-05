SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 25,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 24,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
SouthGobi Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$56.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19.
SouthGobi Resources Company Profile
SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.
