Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Publication Demonstrating Mechanism of Action for SON-1010

On December 4, 2024, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) released an 8-K filing, detailing the publication of extensive discovery, development, and preclinical data on their lead proprietary drug candidate SON-1010. The announcement highlighted the unveiling of SON-1010’s mechanism of action in the renowned journal Frontiers in Immunology .

SON-1010 combines the Company’s fully human albumin-binding (F H AB®) construct with a native single-chain IL-12 sequence to facilitate the systemic delivery of the cytokine. The published paper titled “SON-1010: An Albumin-binding IL-12 Fusion Protein with Improved Cytokine Half-life Targets Tumors and Enhances Therapeutic Efficacy” delved into the identification of single-chain variable fragments (scFv) from a human phage display library. The research showcased the binding ability of the albumin-binding IL-12 fusion protein to human, mouse, and cynomolgus macaque serum albumin under various conditions.

Moreover, Sonnet BioTherapeutics disclosed that the composition of matter patent claims on the F H AB domain and SON-1010 fusion protein have been secured in key markets worldwide, with expiration dates falling between 2038 and 2039. The extensive discovery program detailed in the filing involved meticulous steps to select molecules with prolonged half-life in serum, specific binding to SPARC/GP60, and minimal immunogenicity potential, paving the way for clinical trials.

Currently, Sonnet BioTherapeutics is conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of SON-1010 (IL12-F H AB) as a monotherapy for adult patients with advanced solid tumors (SB101; NCT05352750). Additionally, the Company is evaluating SON-1010 in a Phase 1/2a study in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer (PROC).

Through the SON-1010 discovery, Sonnet aims to enhance the immunological response within the tumor microenvironment and revolutionize the efficacy of immunotherapy in various cancer types. The Company’s progress in the sphere of targeted biologic drugs, highlighted in the filing, underscores its commitment to advancing innovative solutions in oncology.

The release also contained forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product development, regulatory timelines, and growth opportunities. Sonnet emphasized its dedication to transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations, signifying its focus on the advancement of groundbreaking therapies for cancer treatment.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

