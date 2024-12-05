Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Jessie Hanrahan Sells 4,610 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $25,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,716. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SLDB opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 920,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,728,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 994,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

