Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Insider Jessie Hanrahan Sells 4,610 Shares

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Jessie Hanrahan sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $25,816.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,716. The trade was a 24.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of SLDB opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SLDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
