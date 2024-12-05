Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 26,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
