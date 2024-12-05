SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Trading 5% Higher – Should You Buy?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 328,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,746,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.22.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

