Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.620-10.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $10.66 on Thursday, hitting $88.07. 1,397,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,506. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $72.26 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

