Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.74% of Signet Jewelers worth $79,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $332,066.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,848.55. This represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306 in the last ninety days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

