Short Interest in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rises By 6.6%

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $808,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,273,000 after acquiring an additional 651,263 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 446.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 749,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 75.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 563,756 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,539,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,990,000 after buying an additional 430,587 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

