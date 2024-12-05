Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $580.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 3,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,266 shares in the company, valued at $902,326.04. This trade represents a 5.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.